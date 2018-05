BRIEF-Nevsun Board Rejects Euro Sun-Led Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal Citing Inadequate Value And Problematic Structure

May 8 (Reuters) - Nevsun Resources Ltd:

* NEVSUN BOARD REJECTS EURO SUN-LED NON-BINDING UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL, CITING INADEQUATE VALUE AND PROBLEMATIC STRUCTURE

