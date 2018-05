May 8 (Reuters) - Nevsun Resources:

* CEO PETER KUKIELSKI SAYS HAS ENGAGED “TOTALLY”, REPEATEDLY WITH LUNDIN MINING ON LUNDIN’S TAKEOVER PROPOSAL

* NEVSUN CEO SAYS PREMATURE TO RUN FULL SALE PROCESS FOR COMPANY; WOULD CONSIDER IF LUNDIN MINING MADE FORMAL BID

* NEVSUN CEO SAYS OPEN TO ANY TRANSACTION THAT IS "IN BESTS INTERESTS" OF COMPANY