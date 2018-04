April 26 (Reuters) - Nevsun Resources Ltd:

* NEVSUN ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS - WITH STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE AT BISHA

* QTRLY REVENUE $106.7 MILLION VERSUS $71.6 MILLION

* QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEVSUN SHAREHOLDERS $0.01

* SOLD 53.4 MILLION POUNDS OF PAYABLE ZINC IN CONCENTRATE AND 7.8 MILLION POUNDS OF PAYABLE COPPER IN CONCENTRATE IN Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: