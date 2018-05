May 8 (Reuters) - Nevsun:

* SHAREHOLDER M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS “POSITIVELY INCLINED” TOWARD LUNDIN MINING, EURO SUN OFFER FOR NEVSUN

* M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT IS NEVSUN’S SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER WITH A 9.5 PERCENT STAKE- REUTERS DATA

* M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS NEVSUN SHOULD ENGAGE MORE FULLY WITH LUNDIN, EURO SUN ON OFFER; RUN A FULL STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)