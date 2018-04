April 13 (Reuters) - New Age Beverages Corp:

* NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP - TERMINATED AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 23, BETWEEN CO & B. RILEY FBR

* NEW AGE BEVERAGES SAYS NO SHARES OF CO'S STOCK WERE SOLD UNDER AT MARKET SALES DEAL -SEC FILING