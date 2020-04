BRIEF-New Board Appointed At NMC Health To Implement Governance Changes

April 14 (Reuters) - ALVAREZ & MARSAL:

* ANNOUNCE THE FORMATION OF A NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* IMMEDIATE PRIORITY OF THE NEW BOARD IS WORKING WITH THE ADMINISTRATORS TO IMPLEMENT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CHANGES IN THE GROUP

* ADMINISTRATORS HAVE APPOINTED FOUR NEW NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WITH BROAD INTERNATIONAL RESTRUCTURING EXPERIENCE TO PROVIDE MORE ROBUST GOVERNANCE AND OVERSEE WORK WITH MANAGEMENT TEAMS IN INDIVIDUAL NMC BUSINESSES

* PREVIOUS BOARD OF DIRECTORS CEASED TO HAVE DECISION MAKING POWERS WITH APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS AND HAVE NOW ALL BEEN REMOVED FROM BOARD