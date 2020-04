BRIEF-New Capricor Data Reports 100% Survival In Critical Covid-19 Patients Treated With Cap-1002

April 29 (Reuters) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc:

* NEW CAPRICOR DATA REPORTS 100 PERCENT SURVIVAL IN CRITICAL COVID-19 PATIENTS TREATED WITH CAP-1002

* CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS INC - OF SIX CRITICALLY ILL COVID-19 PATIENTS TREATED WITH CAP-1002, FOUR OF THEM HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED

* CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS INC - FDA APPROVED EXPANDED ACCESS PROTOCOL TO TREAT UP TO 20 ADDITIONAL COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH CAP-1002

* CAPRICOR - IN 1 MONTH, 6 CRITICALLY ILL COVID-19 PATIENTS, ALL SUFFERING FROM ARDS, 5 OF WHOM WERE ON MECHANICAL VENTILATORY SUPPORT SAFELY TREATED WITH CAP-1002

* CAPRICOR - IN COMPASSIONATE CARE CASES, 6 COVID-19 PATIENTS RECEIVED IV INFUSIONS OF 150 MILLION ALLOGENEIC CARDIOSPHERE-DERIVED CELLS (CAP-1002)

* CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS - NO ADVERSE EVENTS RELATED TO ADMINISTRATION OF CAP-1002 WERE OBSERVED IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

* CAPRICOR- 4 OF 6 PATIENTS NO LONGER REQUIRED VENTILATOR SUPPORT WITHIN JUST 1-4 DAYS AFTER INFUSION OF 150 MILLION ALLOGENEIC CARDIOSPHERE-DERIVED CELLS