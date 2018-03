March 22 (Reuters) - New Century Real Estate Investment Trust:

* ‍FY TOTAL REVENUE RMB293.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB316.8 MILLION​

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 170.594 MILLION VERSUS RMB 119.268 MILLION​

* ‍FINAL DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT RMB0.0535​