BRIEF-New Century Real Estate Investment Trust Posts FY Loss Attributable Rmb37.5 Mln

March 24 (Reuters) - New Century Real Estate Investment Trust:

* FY REVENUE RMB254.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB276.0 MILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB37.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB24.3 MILLION

* IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON NEW CENTURY REIT IS MANAGEABLE

* EXPECTED OPERATION PERFORMANCE OF HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED IN H1 OF 2020 DUE TO COVID-19

* EXPECTED THAT FULL RECOVERY OF TRAVEL AND TOURISM BUSINESS MAY TAKE SOME TIME

* HOTEL PROPERTIES SUBSTANTIVELY SUSPENDED OPERATIONS WHEN RESPONSE LEVEL 1 ACTIVATED IN PROVINCES THEY WERE SITUATED