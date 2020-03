March 25 (Reuters) - New China Life Insurance Co Ltd :

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS RMB138,131 MILLION, INCREASING BY 13.0%

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB14,559 MILLION VERSUS RMB 7,922 MILLION

* PLANS TO DISTRIBUTE ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF RMB1.41(INCLUDING TAX)PER SHARE TO ALL A SHAREHOLDERS & H SHAREHOLDERS OF CO FOR 2019