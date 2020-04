April 28 (Reuters) - New China Life Insurance Co Ltd :

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 4,635 MILLION VERSUS RMB 3,367 MILLION

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE RMB 68,148 MILLION VERSUS RMB 49,565 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)