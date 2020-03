March 11 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* NEW CLINICAL STUDY DATA FOR GILEAD’S INVESTIGATIONAL HIV-1 CAPSID INHIBITOR GS-6207 PRESENTED AT CROI 2020

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - PHASE 1B STUDY DEMONSTRATES POTENTIAL OF GS-6207 TO RAPIDLY REDUCE VIRAL LOAD AFTER A SINGLE SUBCUTANEOUS INJECTION