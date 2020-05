May 13 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* NEW COMBINATION DATA FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DEMONSTRATED CLINICAL BENEFIT IN STAGE III NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC) AND REINFORCE LONG-TERM SURVIVAL IN METASTATIC NSCLC

* MERCK - IN FINAL ANALYSIS OF KEYNOTE-189, KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY REDUCED RISK OF DEATH BY 44% VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY AND AT TWO YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: