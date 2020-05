BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* NEW COMPOSITION OF MATTER PATENT ALLOWANCE EXTENDS PROTECTION FOR BEROTRALSTAT IN U.S. MARKET BY FOUR YEARS TO 2039

* BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS - RESULTING PATENT, ONCE ISSUED, WILL EXTEND PATENT PROTECTION FOR BEROTRALSTAT IN U.S. BY FOUR YEARS THROUGH OCTOBER 2039 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: