* NEW DATA DEMONSTRATES SIGNIFICANT AND RISK-APPROPRIATE CLINICAL IMPACT OF DECISIONDX-SCC TEST RESULTS ON PATIENT MANAGEMENT DECISIONS

* CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC - TEST IS EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED COMMERCIALLY IN Q3 OF 2020