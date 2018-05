May 1 (Reuters) - New Delhi Television Ltd:

* APPROVED TRANSFER OF UPTO 7.38 PERCENT STAKE OF CO AT 59,824 RUPEES PER SHARE IN RED PIXELS VENTURES TO A R CHADHA & CO (INDIA)

* CO AND NDTV CONVERGENCE CURRENTLY HOLD 37.04 PERCENT AND 55.57 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY IN RED PIXELS VENTURES