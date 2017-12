BRIEF-New Flyer Acquires Arboc Specialty Vehicles

Dec 1 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc:

* NEW FLYER ACQUIRES ARBOC SPECIALTY VEHICLES

* NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC - DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $95 MILLION

* NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC - ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE AND FREE CASH FLOW PER SHARE​

* NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC - NFI GROUP IS USING AVAILABLE CASH AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES TO FINANCE TRANSACTION

* NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC - EXPECTS ARBOC WILL DELIVER APPROXIMATELY 500 BUSES IN 2018

* NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC - ‍MANAGEMENT EXPECTS ARBOC TO DELIVER APPROXIMATELY 360 BUSES IN 2017​

* NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES - ‍ARBOC‘S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL REMAIN IN PLACE, WITH PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DON ROBERTS REPORTING TO WAYNE JOSEPH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: