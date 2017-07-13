FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-New Flyer Industries delivers 991 EUs in Q2 2017, an increase of 79 EUs
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
Somalia's deadliest bombing
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2017 / 10:31 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-New Flyer Industries delivers 991 EUs in Q2 2017, an increase of 79 EUs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc:

* Master production schedule along with backlog & orders seen to be awarded under new procurements is about 3,750 EUs in 2017

* Total bus and coach inventory at July 2, 2017 was 534 EUs, a decrease of 13 EUs from previous quarter

* Delivered 991 equivalent units in Q2 2017, an increase of 79 eus compared to Q2 2016

* Company’s new transit bus and coach orders (firm and options) in Q2 2017 totaled 958 EUs

* At end of Q2 2017, company’s total backlog was 9,901 EUs (valued at $5.04 billion) compared to 9,984 EUs (valued at $5.09 billion) at end Q1 2017​

* Expects stable private sector demand for motor coaches through 2017

* Company’s backlog consists of transit buses, and motor coaches primarily for public customers​

* Total shipments by company’s aftermarket business for Q2 2017 decreased by 3.3% compared to previous quarter

* 2,055 EUs of new firm and option orders were pending from customers at end of Q2 2017

* Total shipments by company’s aftermarket business for q2 2017 decreased by 3.3% compared to previous quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.