May 9 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc:

* NEW FLYER ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND RATE

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.48

* BOARD APPROVES ANNUAL DIVIDEND RATE INCREASE OF 15.4% FROM CURRENT RATE TO $1.50 PER SHARE