BRIEF-New Flyer Qtrly Earnings Per Share Of ‍$1.21​

March 21 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc:

* NEW FLYER ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$1.21​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $654.6 MILLION VERSUS $622.6‍​ MILLION

* ‍UNDER CURRENT NAFTA AGREEMENT, ALL SHELLS AND FINISHED BUSES AND COACHES MOVE ACROSS BORDER FREE OF ANY DUTIES​

* ‍COMPANY TODAY PAYS IMMATERIAL TARIFFS FOR NON-NAFTA SUPPLY.​

* 2018 DELIVERIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE 4,350 EU VEHICLES

* NEW FLYER-‍ANY AMENDMENTS TO NAFTA THAT WOULD IMPOSE DUTIES ON PARTS, SHELLS,FINISHED BUSES COULD HAVE FINANCIAL IMPACT GIVEN MATERIALS COMPRISE 69% OF COSTS​