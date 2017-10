Sept 15 (Reuters) - New Focus Auto Tech Holdings Ltd :

* Zhang Jianxing has resigned as chief executive officer

* Du Jinglei has been appointed as chairman

* CFO Lin Ming has been appointed as chief executive officer

* Zhang Jianxing has resigned as chairman of board Source text: (bitly.com/2jxi0oG) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)