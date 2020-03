March 5 (Reuters) - New Fortress Energy LLC:

* NEW FORTRESS ENERGY LLC FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UPTO $250 MILLION - SEC FILING

* NEW FORTRESS ENERGY LLC SAYS IN ADDITION, SELLING SECURITYHOLDERS MAY ALSO OFFER AND SELL UP TO 145.05 MILLION CLASS A SHARES Source text: (bit.ly/2wte66Z) Further company coverage: