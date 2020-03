BRIEF-New Frontier Health Says Q4 Revenue Rose 13.9 Percent To RMB 639.7 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - New Frontier Health Corp:

* NEW FRONTIER HEALTH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* NEW FRONTIER HEALTH CORP Q4 REVENUE ROSE 13.9 PERCENT TO RMB 639.7 MILLION

* NEW FRONTIER HEALTH CORP SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE DOWN ABOUT 25 TO 28 PERCENT

* NEW FRONTIER HEALTH CORP - CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA HAD AN IMPACT ON CHINA AS A WHOLE AND ON OUR OPERATIONS

* NEW FRONTIER HEALTH CORP - AS OF DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE, CO HAS HAD NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AMONG ITS STAFF OR PATIENTS

* NEW FRONTIER HEALTH - AS RESULT OF IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS , CO LOWERED ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR GROWTH IN Q1 2020

* NEW FRONTIER HEALTH - EXPECTS REVENUES TO DECREASE BY ABOUT 25% TO 28% FOR Q1 2020 YEAR OVER YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: