April 15 (Reuters) - New Frontier Properties Ltd:

* JSE: NFP - SHORT FORM - SUMMARISED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE 3 MONTHS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* NEW FRONTIER PROPERTIES LTD - HY PROFIT AFTER TAXATION WAS GBP 6.895 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF GBP 11.418 MILLION

* NEW FRONTIER PROPERTIES-FOOTFALL IN UK SHOPPING CENTRES FALLEN TO EXTREMELY LOW LEVELS, RENT COLLECTION AT MARCH-END REDUCED TO 50% OF INVOICED LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: