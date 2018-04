April 13 (Reuters) - New Frontier Properties Ltd:

* TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR 6 MONTH PERIOD ENDED FEB 28 2018 WAS A PROFIT OF GBP4.62 MILLION VERSUS GBP7.29 MILLION

* EPRA NAV IS 67 PENCE PER SHARE AT 28 FEBRUARY 2018

* EPRA NAV IS 67 PENCE PER SHARE AT 28 FEBRUARY 2018

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 PENCE PER SHARE