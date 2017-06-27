BRIEF-New Gold provides rainy river development update

June 27 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc:

* New Gold provides rainy river development update; project schedule and cost remain in line with January 2017 plan

* Says both project schedule and capital cost estimate remain in line with new gold's updated plan announced in late January 2017

* New Gold Inc - continues to target first gold production in September 2017

* New Gold Inc - estimated development capital cost from beginning of this year to targeted November 2017 commercial production remains $515 million

* Says project spending at rainy river during Q2 is expected to be approximately $170 million

* Says remaining capital cost to targeted November commercial production is estimated to be approximately $220 million