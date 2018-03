March 26 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc:

* NEW GOLD SAYS IAN PEARCE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN 2017

* NEW GOLD ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* NEW GOLD INC - ANNOUNCES PENDING RETIREMENT OF FOUR DIRECTORS, VAHAN KOLOLIAN, MARTYN KONIG, RANDALL OLIPHANT AND KAY PRIESTLY

* NEW GOLD INC - CHANGES RESULT IN PLANNED REDUCTION IN SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO SEVEN MEMBERS

* NEW GOLD INC - ANNOUNCES NOMINATION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, DR. GILLIAN DAVIDSON AND PEGGY MULLIGAN