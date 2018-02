BRIEF-New Gold Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.34

Feb 20 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc:

* NEW GOLD ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS WITH 11% INCREASE IN CASH FLOW PER SHARE

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.31 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

* QTRLY REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $193.5 MILLION VERSUS $140.7 MILLION

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCED 154,530 OUNCES VERSUS 95,883 OUNCES

* ‍CONSOLIDATED TOTAL CASH COSTS FOR 2018 EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT $360 TO $400 PER OUNCE​

* 2018 ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE RELATIVE TO PRIOR YEAR​

* SEES 2018 NEW GOLD CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION 525,000 OUNCES TO 595,000 OUNCES

* ‍ ABOUT 60 PERCENT OF CO‘S CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION 2018 IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR EVENLY IN SECOND AND FOURTH QUARTERS​

* SEES 2018 NEW GOLD CONSOLIDATED COPPER PRODUCTION OF 75 MILLION POUNDS TO 85 MILLION POUNDS

* ‍ ONLY ABOUT 20 MILLION POUNDS OF ESTIMATED COPPER PRODUCTION WOULD BE IMPACTED BY FURTHER COPPER PRICE MOVEMENTS IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: