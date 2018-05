May 3 (Reuters) - New Home Company Inc:

* NEW HOME COMPANY INC Q1 REVENUE $123.2 MLN VS $125 MLN

* NEW HOME COMPANY INC Q1 SHR VIEW $-0.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NEW HOME COMPANY INC SEES FY 2018 HOME SALES REVENUE OF $600 - $640 MLN

* NEW HOME COMPANY INC SEES FY 2018 FEE BUILDING REVENUE OF $120 - $150 MLN

* NEW HOME COMPANY INC SEES Q2 HOME SALES REVENUE OF $100 - $120 MLN

* NEW HOME COMPANY INC SEES Q2 FEE BUILDING REVENUE OF $30 - $40 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: