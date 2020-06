June 5 (Reuters) - New Hope Corporation Ltd:

* HIGH COURT OF AUSTRALIA GRANTED OAKEY COAL ACTION ALLIANCE INC SPECIAL LEAVE TO APPEAL ORDERS OF QUEENSLAND COURT OF APPEAL

* CO IS ASKING QUEENSLAND STATE GOVERNMENT TO IMMEDIATELY APPROVE NEW ACLAND STAGE 3

* DATE FOR HEARING OF HIGH COURT APPEAL HAS NOT BEEN SET DOWN