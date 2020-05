BRIEF-New Hope Corp Posts Qtrly Total Saleable Coal Production Of 2,282 KT

May 28 (Reuters) - New Hope Corporation Ltd:

* QTRLY QLD COAL OPERATIONS PRODUCED 0.58 MILLION TONNES OF COAL VERSUS 1.23 MILLION TONNES

* QTRLY TOTAL COAL SOLD 2,804 KT VERSUS 3,065 KT LAST YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL SALEABLE COAL PRODUCTION 2,282 KT VERSUS 2,913 KT LAST YEAR

* COURT TO HEAR SPECIAL LEAVE APPLICATIONS OF WIGGINS ISLAND COAL EXPORT TERMINAL & LIQUIDATORS ON BEHALF OF NORTHERN ENERGY & COLTON COAL

* IF SPECIAL LEAVE IS GRANTED, CO WILL BE EXPOSED TO A LIABILITY UNDER DEED OF CROSS GUARANTEE OF ABOUT $155 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: