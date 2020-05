BRIEF-New Hope Corp Says Thermal Coal Demand & Price Declined Sharply Since Beginning Of April

May 28 (Reuters) - New Hope Corporation Ltd:

* REDUCTION IN THERMAL COAL PRICE, LOWER PRODUCTION FROM CO’S QUEENSLAND COAL OPERATIONS TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN H2

* DURING QUARTER, THERMAL COAL PRICES ON A USD BASIS WERE QUITE RESILIENT UP UNTIL END OF MARCH 2020

* THERMAL COAL DEMAND & PRICE DECLINED SHARPLY SINCE BEGINNING OF APRIL DUE TO REDUCED ELECTRICITY DEMAND ACROSS MOST GLOBAL MARKETS

* PRODUCTION ACROSS SITES NOT BEEN ADVERSELY AFFECTED AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTROL MEASURES

* APPROVALS FOR NEW ACLAND STAGE 3 MINE CONTINUE TO BE STALLED