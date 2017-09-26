FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New Huadu Supercenter in deal with Alibaba's unit, share trade to resume
September 26, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-New Huadu Supercenter in deal with Alibaba's unit, share trade to resume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - New Huadu Supercenter Co Ltd

* Says it signs framework agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s information technology subsidiary

* Says it and Alibaba’s subsidiary plan to set up network technology joint venture with registered capital at 200 million yuan ($30.18 million)

* Says share trade to resume on Sept 27

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2hwIty7; bit.ly/2y5Jacq; bit.ly/2you3ak

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6275 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
