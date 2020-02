Feb 7 (Reuters) - New India Assurance Company Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT AFTER TAX 4.83 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 1.14 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER NET PREMIUM EARNED 61.44 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 55.03 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER COMBINED RATIO 116.17% VERSUS 127.14% LAST YEAR