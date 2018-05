May 21 (Reuters) - New Jersey Mining Co:

* NEW JERSEY MINING COMPANY SELLS ITS TOBOGGAN PROJECT TO HECLA MINING COMPANY FOR $3-MILLION

* NEW JERSEY MINING- RETAINS A 2-PERCENT NSR ROYALTY ON TOBOGGAN PROPERTY, OF WHICH HECLA SILVER VALLEY HAS RIGHT TO BUY BACK 1-PERCENT FOR $1-MILLION