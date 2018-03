March 29 (Reuters) - New Jersey Natural Gas:

* NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS FILES WITH THE NEW JERSEY BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES TO RECOVER COSTS FOR INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMS

* SAYS SEEKING TO ADJUST RATES EFFECTIVE OCT 1, TO RECOVER ABOUT $60.4 MILLION RELATED NJ RISE & SAFE II COSTS MADE THROUGH JUNE 30