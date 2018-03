March 2 (Reuters) - New Jersey Natural Gas :

* ‍NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS - SUBMITTED FILING TO NEW JERSEY BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES TO PASS THROUGH BENEFITS OF FEDERAL TAX REFORM TO CUSTOMERS​

* NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS SAYS WILL REDUCE CUSTOMERS’ RATES BY $21 MILLION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018

* NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS - WILL PROVIDE ONE-TIME REFUND TO CUSTOMERS OF ABOUT $31 MILLION; ESTIMATED REFUND FOR TYPICAL RESIDENTIAL HEAT CUSTOMER IS $47​