Feb 8 (Reuters) - New Jersey Resources Corp:

* NEW JERSEY RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS AND RAISES EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.42

* ‍NJR RAISED ITS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE TO $2.55 TO $2.65 FROM $1.75 TO $1.85 PER SHARE​

* SEES ‍LONG-TERM ANNUAL NFE PER SHARE GROWTH RATE RANGE ADJUSTED TO 6 TO 8 PERCENT​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $705.3 MILLION VERSUS $541.0 MILLION​