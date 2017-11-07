FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New Look slumps to first-half loss, appoints exec chairman
November 7, 2017 / 7:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-New Look slumps to first-half loss, appoints exec chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brait Se

* British fashion retailer new look h1 revenue down 4.5 percent to 686.0 million stg

* New look h1 loss after tax of 72.7 million stg (h1 fy17: profit after tax 0.9 million stg)

* New look says adequate liquidity and cash position with 242.5 million stg total cash, liquidity and operating facilities available at h1 fy18

* New look says alistair mcgeorge has been appointed as executive chairman of new look with immediate effect Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

