BRIEF-New Look Vision Group Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of C$0.32

March 19 (Reuters) - New Look Vision Group Inc:

* . REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END FISCAL 2019 AND PROVIDES ACTIONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.32

* QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED BY 3.9% OVER LAST YEAR TO REACH A RECORD $73.9 MILLION

* QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ORDERS WERE UP BY 3.6% COMPARED TO Q4 OF LAST YEAR

* CO HAS INITIATED PARTIAL OR FULL STORE CLOSURES ACROSS ITS NETWORK IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* BOARD HAS ELECTED TO SUSPEND REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND CORRESPONDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN FOR Q4 2019

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* ALL CURRENCY IN C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: