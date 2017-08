Aug 14 (Reuters) - NEW MAURITIUS HOTELS LTD:

* 9-MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 636.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 476.3 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2017 REVENUE AT 7.68 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 7.77 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* BOARD EXPECTS THE RESULTS FOR THE FULL FINANCIAL YEAR TO BE POSITIVE, DESPITE THE LOSSES TYPICALLY INCURRED IN THE LAST QUARTER Source: bit.ly/2w5Zyb8 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)