Nov 14 (Reuters) - NEW MAURITIUS HOTELS LTD:

* SIGNED ON NOV. 10, AGREEMENT WITH CLUB MED SAS FOR REDEVELOPMENT AND SUBSEQUENT RENTAL OF SAINTE ANNE RESORT IN SEYCHELLES

* NMH WILL TRANSFER THE SAINTE ANNE PROPERTY TO BEACHCOMBER HOSPITALITY INVESTMENTS LTD (BHI) IN EXCHANGE FOR BHI SHARES

* GROUP’S SHAREHOLDING IN BHI WILL REMAIN AT 55% AFTER THE ISSUE OF THE NEW SHARES Source: bit.ly/2zE6SMW Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)