April 11 (Reuters) - New Media Investment Group Inc :

* NEW MEDIA ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE AKRON BEACON JOURNAL FOR $16.0 MILLION AND ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF THE PUBLISHING AND RELATED ASSETS OF GATEHOUSE MEDIA ALASKA HOLDINGS, INC. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)