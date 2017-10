Oct 26 (Reuters) - New Media Investment Group Inc

* New Media announces solid third quarter 2017 results and increases the dividend to $0.37 per common share

* Q3 revenue $317.2 million

* New Media Investment Group Inc - ‍ new cash dividend represents an increase of 5.7 pct to prior quarter​

* New media investment group inc qtrly earnings per share ‍loss $0.04​