BRIEF-New Media to acquire Morris Publishing Group assets for $120 million
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 10:57 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-New Media to acquire Morris Publishing Group assets for $120 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - New Media Investment Group Inc

* New Media announces agreement to acquire Morris Publishing Group assets for $120.0 million

* New Media Investment Group Inc - Deal for ‍$120.0 million​

* New Media Investment Group - ‍Acquiring many of Morris portfolio of U.S.-based newspaper assets located across Georgia, Florida, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, and Alaska​

* New Media Investment Group Inc - Expect deal to be highly accretive to free cash flow with net synergies of $10-15 million​

* New Media Investment Group Inc - Deal will be funded with cash on balance sheet​

* New Media Investment Group - Deal includes Morris’s main street digital group, substantially weekly, niche print products, related websites, digital operations​

* New Media Investment Group Inc - ‍Is acquiring 79 publications including all eleven dailies under the Morris portfolio of U.S.-based newspaper assets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

