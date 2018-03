March 28 (Reuters) - New Media Investment Group Inc :

* NEW MEDIA ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS FOR $49.25 MILLION

* NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC - EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN Q2

* NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT - TO ACQUIRE PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS, PLUS SEVERAL NICHE PUBLICATIONS AND COMPANION WEBSITES, FROM COX MEDIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: