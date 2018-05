May 7 (Reuters) - New Mountain Finance Corp:

* NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE

* AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S