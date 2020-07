July 6 (Reuters) - New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.:

* NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS LLC REPORTS 8.98% STAKE IN VIRTUSA CORP AS OF JUNE 23 - SEC FILING

* NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS LLC - ACQUIRED VIRTUSA CORP SECURITIES BECAUSE SECURITIES ARE "SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUED" Source text: [bit.ly/2ZXdX75] (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)