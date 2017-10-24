BRIEF-New Oriental says Q1 total net revenue is $661.2 million

Oct 24 (Reuters) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

* New Oriental Education & Technology Group says Q1 net income per ADS $1.00

* New Oriental announces results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2017

* Q1 revenue $661.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $642.3 million

* Sees Q2 2018 revenue $447 million to $460.7 million

* Total net revenues increased by 23.8% year-over-year to US$661.2 million for first fiscal quarter of 2018​

* Qtrly ‍net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental $1.00​

* Qtrly ‍net revenues from educational programs and services were US$604.5 million, a 22.3% increase year-over-year​

* Qtrly ‍non-gaap basic and diluted earnings per ads attributable to new oriental were US$1.02 and US$1.02​