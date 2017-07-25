FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-New Oriental says Q4 revenue is $486.4 million
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
Somalia's deadliest bombing
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 8:14 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-New Oriental says Q4 revenue is $486.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

* New Oriental announces results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended May 31, 2017

* Q4 revenue $486.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $478.8 million

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $626.5 million to $647.3 million

* Quarterly net income per ads attributable to New Oriental $0.35

* New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc quarterly non-GAAP net income per ads attributable to New Oriental $0.41

* New Oriental Education & Technology - board of directors has declared a special cash dividend in amount of US$0.45 per ads/common share

* New Oriental Education & Technology - if not taking into consideration impact of foreign exchange, revenue growth rate is expected to be in range of 20 percent to 24 percent for Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.